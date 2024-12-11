Who will become France's new prime minister as political gridlock continues?

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to name a new prime minister this week to replace Michel Barnier, who was toppled by a no confidence vote after just three months in office.

Even with Macron setting a deadline of Thursday for the appointment, there remained considerable uncertainty over who might emerge as head of the government.

Barnier was Macron's fifth prime minister. Each successive premier has served for a shorter period than their predecessor and given the composition of the National Assembly, there is no guarantee that Barnier's successor will last any longer than he did.

Here, AFP looks at the names seen as the most likely five contenders.

But it is far from ruled out that another candidate could emerge. Barnier himself only came into contention at the last moment when he was named.

Francois Bayrou

A heavyweight politician who has been allied to Macron since he swept to power in the 2017 election campaign, Bayrou heads the MoDem party which is allied to, but not part of, Macron's centrist force.

Bayrou, 73, was acquitted in February after a seven-year-long case over the fraudulent employment of parliamentary assistants by his party. The judge ruled that he was owed the "benefit of the doubt".

Currently seen by many observers as the most likely choice, three-time presidential candidate Bayrou was named justice minister by Macron when he took the presidency in 2017.

He resigned the same year when the legal case was opened against him but remained a key behind-the-scenes ally. His acquittal opens up a potential return to government.

But Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, whose forces could prove useful for Macron in ensuring the stability of the next government, said on Wednesday the new premier "cannot be Francois Bayrou" as he would embody "continuity."

It remains to be seen if this could prove a deal-breaker.