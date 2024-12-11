Who will become France's new prime minister as political gridlock continues?

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to name a new prime minister this week to replace Michel Barnier, who was toppled by a no confidence vote after just three months in office.
Even with Macron setting a deadline of Thursday for the appointment, there remained considerable uncertainty over who might emerge as head of the government.
Barnier was Macron's fifth prime minister. Each successive premier has served for a shorter period than their predecessor and given the composition of the National Assembly, there is no guarantee that Barnier's successor will last any longer than he did.
Here, AFP looks at the names seen as the most likely five contenders.
But it is far from ruled out that another candidate could emerge. Barnier himself only came into contention at the last moment when he was named.
Francois Bayrou
A heavyweight politician who has been allied to Macron since he swept to power in the 2017 election campaign, Bayrou heads the MoDem party which is allied to, but not part of, Macron's centrist force.
Bayrou, 73, was acquitted in February after a seven-year-long case over the fraudulent employment of parliamentary assistants by his party. The judge ruled that he was owed the "benefit of the doubt".
Currently seen by many observers as the most likely choice, three-time presidential candidate Bayrou was named justice minister by Macron when he took the presidency in 2017.
He resigned the same year when the legal case was opened against him but remained a key behind-the-scenes ally. His acquittal opens up a potential return to government.
But Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, whose forces could prove useful for Macron in ensuring the stability of the next government, said on Wednesday the new premier "cannot be Francois Bayrou" as he would embody "continuity."
It remains to be seen if this could prove a deal-breaker.
Sebastien Lecornu
The ultimate Macron loyalist, Lecornu was the only key minister to stay on from the previous government in the last cabinet reshuffle in September, a measure of the importance of his job in the third year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A career politician, Lecornu, still only 38, started out as a parliamentary assistant aged just 19. He has held ministerial posts ever since Macron came to power in 2017 and was promoted to defence minister in May 2022.
He has worked staunchly to keep up assistance for Ukraine, while carefully remaining in the shadows with infrequent media appearances.
Some French media, including BFM-TV, reported that Macron had been close to naming Lecornu in an address to the nation last Thursday but decided to take more time after some within the presidential camp said the minister was too right-wing.
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Le Drian, 77, was a heavyweight figure of Macron's first term in office, serving as a powerful foreign minister between 2017 and 2022.
A former member of the Socialist Party, he also served as defence minister between 2012 and 2017 in the previous administration under Socialist President Francois Hollande. That makes him one of very few figures to straddle the two presidencies.
After leaving the foreign ministry he was named by Macron as his personal envoy for Lebanon but despite several visits made little progress towards ending the crisis there.
A proud native of the western region of Brittany, Le Drian declined an offer to become prime minister, multiple sources told AFP, but some are still hoping to convince him.
He recently accompanied Macron on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.
Catherine Vautrin
A former member of the Republicans (LR) party of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, Vautrin, 64, harks from the right of French politics.
A long-serving head of the Reims area of eastern France, she has in recent years held several relatively short-lived ministerial posts including as labour minister. She is decentralisation minister in the outgoing government.
Francois Baroin
A former journalist whose political origins are very much on the right, Baroin, 59, was a spokesman and aide for ex-president Jacques Chirac and served as finance minister in 2011-2012.
Currently mayor of Troyes in the Champagne region, his personal life has long been a subject of interest in French media which has closely observed former relationships with the television presenter Marie Drucker and actor Michele Laroque.