Brazil President Lula says he's 'strong' after surgery, shares video of him walking

They were the first public images of Lula, 79, since Monday, when doctors detected intracranial bleeding related to a bad fall he had in October and rushed him to the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo.

He underwent the surgery on Tuesday to relieve the pressure on his brain, with doctors conducting a trepanation -- drilling through his skull.

Lula's medical team says he suffered no brain damage from the emergency and was doing well post-surgery.

In the posted video, Lula is seen walking and stopping to talk with Stavale and with his wife, First Lady Rosangela da Silva.

The president, wearing blue casual wear, sports a bandage on top of his head where the surgery occurred.

In the accompanying message, Lula thanked the public for the prayers and words from well-wishers, passed on by his wife, and said he looked forward to "many meetings in Brazil and around the world" in the coming year.

"Thank you for your affection and for all the dedication of the medical team. The love I receive keeps me always ready to move on!" he wrote.

On Friday he was taken out of intensive care, and he was expected to be allowed to leave hospital early next week.

The hospital said in a public medical update that Lula remains "under semi-intensive care," which a presidency official explained meant monitoring at regular intervals, instead of around-the-clock, as in intensive care.