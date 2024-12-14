Indian youth brutalised with electric shocks in Myanmar cyber fraud cell among six released

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Indian youth Ajay Kumar, who was brutalised and later hospitalised in a cyber fraud cell in Myanmar, was among six Indians trapped in such scams to be released on Saturday.

The New Indian Express had been writing about three friends -- Sagar, Rahul and Ajay -- who were trapped into working for these cyber fraud cells. While Sagar and Rahul returned earlier, Ajay has finally been released now.

The three had received a job offer from what they believed was an IT firm in Malaysia but ended up in Myanmar in a cyber fraud unit run allegedly by a Chinese man.