South Korean Parliament votes to impeach President Yoon over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people."

The vote took place as hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against Yoon, who launched a failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

Out of 300 lawmakers, 204 voted to impeach the president on allegations of insurrection while 85 voted against. Three abstained, with eight votes nullified.

With the impeachment, Yoon has been suspended from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on the vote.

South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday said he would "step aside" after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to "politics of excess and confrontation".

"Though I must now step aside for a while, the journey toward the future... must never come to a stop," he said in a televised address.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is now the nation's interim leader.

Prime Minister Han on Saturday vowed to "ensure stable governance" and that he will "devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance."

The court now has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.

Two hundred votes were needed for the impeachment to pass, and opposition lawmakers needed to convince at least eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.

"Today's impeachment is the great victory of the people," opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said following the vote.