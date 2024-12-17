Pakistan court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, his wife in second Toshakhana case until January 7

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case until January 7.

While the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician remains behind bars due to other ongoing cases, Bibi was released in October after the Islamabad High Court approved her post-arrest bail plea.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka of Islamabad-based District and Sessions Court conducted the hearing of bail petitions in the case, also called the Toshakhana 2.0.

After hearing the lawyers, the court extended the interim bails of Khan and Bibi until January 7 next year and adjourned the hearing.

The case is related to the alleged violation of the state gift repository Toshakhana rules during Khan's term as the prime minister to acquire a precious jewellery set.