Pakistani police issues charges against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi for inciting violence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police have levelled multiple charges against imprisoned former premier Imran Khan, his wife and others for inciting people to violence, officials said Thursday, following days of protests and clashes in which at least six people were killed and scores more were injured.

Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi led thousands of people from the country's northwest to march on the capital Islamabad to demand the release of Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023.

Khan already has more than 150 cases against him but supporters say they are politically motivated.