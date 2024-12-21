Key ally vows to topple Canadian PM Trudeau in fresh blow to his government

TORANTO: The future of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership appeared increasingly uncertain after New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a key ally, said he would introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal government.

Singh, whose party has been helping keep Trudeau in office, announced in an open letter posted on social media that he would declare a loss of confidence in the Trudeau-led Liberal government next year, a move that would trigger an early election if other opposition parties support his move.

Canada's next election must be held on or before October.

Singh is the last of Canada's three main opposition parties to turn on Trudeau.

In his letter, Singh said the Liberals were undeserving of another chance.

"That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them," he wrote.

He said the New Democrats plan to use their next opposition day in the House of Commons during which opposition priorities are given precedence over government business to introduce the vote.

The House is currently on its winter break and is set to resume on January 27.

Singh's letter came as questions swirled about the future of Trudeau, with at least 21 Liberal MPs now calling for him to resign, CBC News reported.

Singh's announcement is the latest in a series of political setbacks suffered by Trudeau this week after the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, his deputy prime minister and finance minister.