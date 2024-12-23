Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau losing support within his party: MPs

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support within his own party appeared to falter further on Sunday, as former loyalists said growing numbers of Liberal caucus members wanted the premier to resign.

Trudeau has suffered a series of blows in recent days, spurred by the surprise resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who clashed with her boss over incoming US president Donald Trump's threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Freeland's exit, after nearly a decade at Trudeau's side, marked the first open dissent against the prime minister from within his cabinet and has emboldened critics.