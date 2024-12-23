Saudi previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source close to government

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia had previously requested extradition for the Saudi suspect in Germany's deadly Christmas market attack, a source close to the government told AFP on Monday.

"There was (an extradition) request," said the source, without giving the reason for the request, adding that Riyadh had warned he "could be dangerous". The attack on Friday evening killed five people.

Saudi Arabia had warned Germany "many times" about Taleb Jawad al-Abdulmohsen, the source said. He did not explain in what way he was considered potentially dangerous.

The 50-year-old psychiatrist, who had made online death threats and previously had trouble with the law, also helped Saudi women flee their country.

On social media, Abdulmohsen portrayed himself as a victim of persecution who had renounced Islam and decried what he said was the Islamisation of Germany.

He arrived in Germany in 2006 and was granted refugee status 10 years later, according to German media and a Saudi activist.