South Korea's opposition party vows to impeach acting president

SEOUL: South Korea's main liberal opposition party said Tuesday it will seek to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo, as Seoul grapples with the turmoil set off when impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol made a short-lived declaration of martial law.

The country's political parties are now tussling over how to run investigations into that decision, as well as separate allegations against Yoon's wife.

The opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, wants independent investigators and gave Han until Tuesday to approve bills appointing them.

Impeaching Han would further deepen political chaos and worries by neighbouring countries. Han, the country's No. 2 official, has taken over the president's powers since Yoon's impeachment. If he's impeached too, the finance minister is next in line.