South Korea's national police chief and Seoul's top officer detained over enforcement of martial law

SEOUL: South Korea's two highest police officers have been detained to be investigated for their roles in enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law decree last week, police said Wednesday.

The development comes hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new motion to impeach Yoon as the country's main law enforcement institutions expand their investigation into whether the president's declaration amounted to rebellion. The first impeachment attempt failed last Saturday when the ruling party boycotted the vote. The Democratic Party said it aims to put the new motion to a vote on Saturday.

Earlier Wednesday, Yoon's former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was arrested after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.

Police said National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Kim Bong-sik, head of the metropolitan police agency of the capital, Seoul, were being held at Seoul's Namdaemun police station.

They have been investigated for their roles in deploying police forces to the National Assembly in an attempt to block lawmakers from entering the parliament to vote to lift Yoon's martial law decree, which was abruptly announced on the night of Dec. 3.

The Assembly was also encircled by heavily armed troops, which military commanders say were deployed on the orders of the former defense minister. But enough lawmakers eventually managed to enter a parliament chamber and unanimously rejected Yoon's decree, forcing the Cabinet to lift it before daybreak on Dec. 4.

During a parliamentary hearing Tuesday, Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament, testified that he received direct instructions from Kim Yong Hyun to obstruct lawmakers from entering the Assembly's main chamber. Kwak said the purpose of Kim's instructions was to prevent the 300-member parliament from gathering the 150 votes necessary to overturn Yoon's martial law order.