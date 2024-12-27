South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo faces impeachment vote

South Korea's acting president faced an impeachment vote on Friday, as the country struggled to shake off political turmoil sparked by his predecessor's martial law declaration that shocked the world.

Han Duck-soo took over as acting president from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended following a parliamentary vote over his move to impose martial law on December 3.

But opposition MPs now want Han, who is also prime minister, removed from office too, arguing that he is refusing demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process and to bring him to justice.