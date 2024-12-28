Putin tells Azerbaijan leader Russian air defence active at time of plane landing: Kremlin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday that Russian air defence was active when an Azerbaijani Airlines plane tried to land in Grozny before it crashed, the Kremlin said.

Putin called Aliyev as speculation grew that Russian air defence may have accidentally shot down the plane, which crashed in western Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, earlier this week.

Putin told Aliyev that the plane had tried to land in Grozny "several times" and that "during this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones and Russian air defence was repelling these attacks."

The Russian leader did not claim responsibility for crash, while apologising to Aliyev that the incident took place in Russian airspace.

"Vladimir Putin had presented his apologies that the tragic incident happened in Russia's air space and again expressed his deep and genuine condolences to the families of the dead, wishing a quick recovery to those affected," the statement said.

The Kremlin said the pair had discussed questions around the crash "in detail."

It also said it was "closely" cooperating with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the crash.

Statements by Azerbaijani officials suggest Baku believes the plane was hit mid-air, while the US has said it had "early indications" Russian air defence may have been responsible for the crash.