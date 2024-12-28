'Romeo and Juliet’ star Olivia Hussey dies at 73

Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, a role that earned her a Golden Globe, died on Friday at the age of 73, her family announced.

"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her," her family said in a statement posted to her Instagram account.

Buenos Aires-born Hussey was 15 when she and her co-lead, Leonard Whiting, starred in the Oscar-winning adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy.

In 2023, the two actors filed a lawsuit against the studio, alleging child abuse over a controversial nude scene featuring the pair, who were minors at the time.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit later that year.

In a 2018 interview with entertainment trade publication Variety, Hussey said Zeffirelli had shot the nude scene tastefully.