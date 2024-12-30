Biden declares January 9 as national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

World

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, calling on Americans to visit their places of worship to "pay homage" to the late US leader.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr," Biden said in a White House proclamation.

"I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."

