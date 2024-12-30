South Korean investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon over martial law

The application by investigators marks the first attempt to forcibly detain a sitting president in the country's constitutional history.

Yoon was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament over his short-lived martial law declaration this month. A constitutional court ruling is pending on whether to confirm the impeachment.

Yoon's dramatic action plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

The turmoil deepened last week when his replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign through bills for investigations into Yoon.