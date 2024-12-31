Quad vows to work towards 'free and stable' Indo-Pacific, with India set to host 2025 summit

NEW DELHI: India and other Quad member nations on Tuesday reaffirmed the grouping's steadfast commitment to work towards a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping made the pledge in a joint statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of "Quad cooperation."

India, the US, Australia and Japan came together 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and that coalition subsequently took form of the Quad.

In the last few years, the Quad has rolled out a number of initiatives addressing some of the most pressing needs and challenges of the Indo-Pacific region, including in areas of maritime security, infrastructure and connectivity.

India is scheduled to host the next Quad Summit that is likely to take place in the second half of 2025.

The foreign ministers of the four nations said the Quad will work together in responding to the future needs of the Indo-Pacific.

"As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions," the joint statement said.