World welcomes 2025 as Gaza 'genocide', Ukraine war, other conflicts cast shadow on New Year celebrations

Asia gets ready for the Year of the Snake

Much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning, including swatting floor mats called "tatami" with big sticks.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile's shedding skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from Jan. 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the Sunday crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

In Thailand's Bangkok, two major shopping malls competed for crowds with live musical acts and fireworks shows. While CentralWorld is the older venue, relative newcomer ICONSIAM has the scenic advantage of its Chao Phraya riverside location and a performance by popular rap singer Lisa, the Thai member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, scheduled just ahead of midnight.

New Year celebrations in Jakarta will feature a dazzling fireworks display, including a drone show featuring 800 drones, followed by countdowns to midnight at the city's iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.

West's rivals exchange goodwill

Chinese state media covered an exchange of New Year's greetings between leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reminder of growing closeness between two leaders who face tensions with the West.

Xi told Putin that their countries will "always move forward hand in hand," the official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday.

China has maintained ties and robust trade with Russia since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022, helping to offset Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Putin.

China's leader in his prerecorded New Year's Eve address said the country has "deepened solidarity and cooperation with the global South" while praising the "responsible" role it has played with "the world in turmoil."

Xi also said China's economy, which has slowed down in recent years, was "improving and recovering."

He also addressed Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. "We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us," Xi said.

In his address to the nation, Putin said that Russia has responded to the most difficult challenges and will be moving forward next year.

"We set big goals for ourselves and achieved them, and we overcame difficulties more than once because we were together. This is how our unity and our faith in ourselves and our strengths and capabilities grew stronger," he said.

Putin praised troops fighting in Ukraine as "the true heroes who have taken on the great task of defending Russia and providing the solid guarantees of peace and security for our people."

Midnight Mass, with bubbles

Rome's traditional New Year's Eve festivities have an additional draw: the start of Pope Francis' Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration projected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025.

On Tuesday, Francis will celebrate a vespers at St. Peter's Basilica, followed by Mass on Wednesday, when he is expected to once again appeal for peace amid wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East.