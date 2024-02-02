Imran Khan's party postpones organisational elections; blames 'unfortunate security situation' by administration

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Friday reversed its decision to hold its crucial internal polls before the February 8 general elections, citing an "unfortunate security situation created by the administration” and concerns raised by members.

With the country's general elections barely a week away, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had on Thursday announced fresh intra-party polls on February 5.

The party Chairman, Gohar Khan, announced the postponement of the organisational elections on the former prime minister's directives, asserting that the organisational polls can divert attention from next week's general elections, Geo News reported.

"Intra-party elections can divert the attention of candidates and voters from the general elections," the report quoted the PTI chief.

In a notification issued on Friday, the party said that its internal polls would take place after the general elections, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It said that the intra-party elections were rescheduled due to the “unfortunate security situation created by the administration” and concerns raised by members.

This comes after police and security officials in plainclothes reportedly raided and took control of the party's central secretariat on Thursday and stopped members from entering the premises.