Hamas weighs Gaza truce as deadly fighting nears fifth month

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israeli strikes across Gaza killed scores overnight and battles raged Sunday in the besieged territory's south as Hamas was reviewing a proposal for a halt in the nearly four-month-long war.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne was in Egypt and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected in the region in the coming days to push for a ceasefire and hostage release.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said at least 127 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, more than 90 of them overnight.