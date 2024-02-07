Followers of jailed leader Imran Khan vow covert vote during Pakistan polls

ISLAMABAD: Supporters of Imran Khan say they will take evasive measures to cast votes backing the jailed politician in Pakistan's Thursday election after a major crackdown against his party.

The South Asian nation's poll has already been stained by allegations of pre-vote rigging, with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party barred from contesting as a bloc, prevented from rallying, and censored from the airwaves.

PTI voters say they anticipate polling-day interference and will deploy tactics to blend in with supporters of other parties.

"Flags and badges are for showing off, but the vote is from the heart," said 22-year-old mobile phone salesman Barkat Ullah at an Islamabad market, explaining he would keep a low profile on election day.

"The objective is to vote."

Surveys show 71-year-old Khan still has immense personal popularity despite the muzzling of his party, which has also had its websites blocked and helplines downed.

While PTI has been kept off the ballot, his supporters can still vote for Khan loyalists running as independents.