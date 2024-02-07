Pakistan elections: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, scion of doomed dynasty, fights for limelight

ISLAMABAD: The son of Pakistan's slain first woman leader, Benazir Bhutto, has struggled to assume his mother's mantle but is waiting in the wings for his turn on stage—perhaps in a supporting role for now.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's family were once centre-stage in Pakistan's politics, their fortunes rising and falling in a Shakespearean saga of tragedy and power.

Benazir's death in a campaign trail assassination carried the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to power under Bilawal's father in a 2008 sympathy vote, but they have since wilted into a third-place concern.

Bhutto Zardari, the soft-spoken scion who inherited party leadership as a teen, was long-criticised for lack of experience and paling in comparison to his parents.

But the floppy-haired 35-year-old enters Thursday's election with his first experience of statesmanship, having served as foreign minister in a broad coalition that ousted Imran Khan in 2022.

"They know me now," he told AFP at a rally last week.