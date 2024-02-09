Donald Trump wins Nevada's Republican caucuses after being the only major candidate to participate

LAS VEGAS: Former President Donald Trump won Nevada's Republican presidential caucuses Thursday after he was the only major candidate to compete.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley skipped the caucuses, which are the only contest in Nevada that counts toward the GOP nomination.

Haley cited what she considered an unfair process favoring Trump and instead ran in Nevada's symbolic state-run presidential primary on Tuesday, when she finished behind the "none of these candidates" option.

Trump's win in Nevada gives him all 26 of the state's delegates.

He needs to accrue 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the party's nomination and could reach that number in March.

Though Trump has been the front-runner, Nevada's caucuses were seen as especially skewed in his favour due to the intense grassroots support caucuses require candidates to harness around a state in order to win.

Nevada's state party last year barred candidates from running both in the primary and caucuses and also restricted the role of super PACs like the groups that were key to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign before he dropped out.