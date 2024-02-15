Greek parliament to vote on legalizing same-sex marriage in first for an Orthodox Christian country

ATHENS: Greece’s parliament is set to vote Thursday to legalize same-sex civil marriage, in a first for an Orthodox Christian country and despite opposition from the influential Greek Church.

Opinion polls suggest that most Greeks support the proposed reform, and the issue has failed to trigger deep divisions in a country more worried about the high cost of living.

The landmark bill drafted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ′ centre-right government is backed by four left-wing parties, including the main opposition Syriza.

That would secure it 243 votes in the 300-seat parliament. Several majority and left-wing lawmakers are expected to abstain or vote against the reform — but not enough to kill the bill.

Three small far-right parties and the Stalinist-rooted Communist Party have rejected the draft law.

State Minister Akis Skertsos stressed at the opening of the two-day debate Wednesday that most Greeks already accept the idea of same-sex marriages.

“We are not deciding on change in this chamber,” he said. “It has already happened ... Society changes and develops without requiring parliament’s permission.”

The bill would confer full parental rights on married same-sex partners with children. But it precludes gay couples from parenthood through surrogate mothers in Greece — an option currently available to women who can't have children for health reasons.