Imran Khan's party demands resignation of CEC and Chief Justice over alleged poll rigging

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party has demanded the resignations of the Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Justice of Pakistan after a senior bureaucrat's allegations that the top election body and judiciary were involved in the poll rigging.

Former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha on Saturday alleged that the candidates who were “losing” the elections “were made to win” in the city. He claimed that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners.

His remarks came amidst jailed former prime minister Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began nationwide protests against alleged rigging and stealing of its mandate in the February 8 elections.

“I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this,” he said.

Chattha resigned from his office after "accepting responsibility" for the manipulation of poll results.

A PTI spokesperson demanded that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa tender their resignations following the revelations by Rawalpindi Commissioner Chattha.