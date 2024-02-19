Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' and 'colonialism' at UN top court hearing on occupation

THE HAGUE: Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the UN's top court Monday his people were suffering "colonialism and apartheid" under the Israelis as judges weigh the legal consequences of Israel's occupation.

"The Palestinians have endured colonialism and apartheid... There are those who are enraged by these words. They should be enraged by the reality we are suffering," Al-Maliki said.

The ICJ is holding hearings all week on the legal implications of Israel's occupation since 1967, with an unprecedented 52 countries expected to give evidence.

Nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, will address judges at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The minister urged the court to declare the occupation illegal and order it to stop "immediately, totally, and unconditionally."