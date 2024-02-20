'Deadly tribal violence': What's happening in Papua New Guinea's highlands

PORT MORESBY: The discovery of dozens of bloodied bodies in Papua New Guinea's highlands has thrust the region's long-running and increasingly deadly tribal violence into international headlines.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

At around 4am on Sunday, a clash between rival tribal fighters near the highland village of Wapenamanda left between 49 and 64 dead, according to officials, with the toll looking set to increase as bodies continue to be found.

Reliable eyewitnesses are difficult to come by, and accounts from even the most senior government officials often don't add up.

But a picture is starting to emerge of an ambush by one tribal group against a rival one that was preparing an attack.

Police sources say the ambushed men were hacked down with machetes and axes or shot with high-powered semi-automatic weapons.

Bodies were found along the road and in nearby bushland, indicating that some of the victims may have been killed as they tried to flee.

The incident is believed to have continued for hours before authorities were able to reach the area and collect the bodies. There are unconfirmed reports that officers also came under fire.