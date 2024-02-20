US vetoes Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire, pushes alternative

UNITED NATIONS: The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Tuesday that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing stern criticism from allies as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to temper support for Israel.

Washington had circulated its own, alternative draft resolution ahead of the vote. Unlike past US efforts, that version does feature the word "ceasefire" -- but with no call for it to be enacted immediately.

Tuesday's resolution, which Algeria had been working on for three weeks, had demanded "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties."

Washington's veto was "absolutely reckless and dangerous," said Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour.

But Washington's ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that proceeding with the vote Tuesday was "wishful and irresponsible."

"We cannot support a resolution that would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy," she said, referring to talks to free hostages in Gaza.

The veto provoked a chorus of criticism of Washington -- not just from China and Russia, which have rejected the resolute US backing for Israel, but also from US allies including France, Malta and Slovenia.

"We voted for the resolution because the killing of civilians in Gaza must stop. The suffering that Palestinians are enduring is beyond anything a human being should be subjected to," said Slovenia's representative to the UN Security Council Samuel Zbogar.

"The human toll and the humanitarian situation is intolerable and Israeli operations must stop," said the French ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere.

Algeria's envoy Amar Bendjama said "the draft resolution would have sent a strong message to Palestinians... unfortunately the Security Council failed once again."

"Examine your conscience, how will history judge you," Bendjama said.