Brazil's president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, doubling down after earlier uproar

DEIR-AL-BALAH (Gaza Strip): Brazil's president on Saturday alleged that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week earlier by comparing Israel's military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust.

Israel has vehemently pushed back against genocide claims, saying its war is targeting the militant group Hamas, not the Palestinian people. It has held Hamas responsible for civilian deaths, arguing that the group operates from civilian areas.