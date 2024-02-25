27-year-old Indian man dies in fire at Harlem residential building; India's Consulate in New York extends support

NEW YORK: A 27-year-old Indian national has died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlem. The deceased was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York extended support and said that the embassy is in touch with Khan's friends and family.

"Saddened to learn about death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday, as reported by CBS News.

Reportedly, 17 others were injured and dozens of people were displaced.

Moreover, the raging fire forced dramatic and rare rope rescues.

One of the neighbours Angie Ratchford said, "People were coming out of the building. The fire is at the top. Side, you see the police coming down with the people, people jumping out the window."

"Just what I have on me. My phone, my keys and this guy," said Akil Jones, a resident who escaped the fire with his father, according to CBS News.

To save their lives, the residents of the St. Nicholas Place apartment building were forced to jump or use the fire escape.