Gaza health ministry says war deaths exceed 30,000 as famine looms

PALESTENIAN TERRITORIES: The Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war between the militant group and Israel began nearly five months ago.

While mediators say a truce deal between Israel and Hamas could be just days away, aid agencies have sounded the alarm of a looming famine in Gaza's north.

Children have died "due to malnutrition, dehydration and widespread famine" at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, said the health ministry, whose spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra has called for "immediate action" from international organisations to prevent more of these deaths.