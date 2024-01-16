Israel pounds Gaza as fears grow of widening war

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israel pummelled southern Gaza on Tuesday, killing dozens, even as authorities announced the winding down of the intense phase of the war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under mounting international pressure to end its offensive in Gaza launched in response to Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks.

But fears are mounting the war could be widening, with Iran and its proxies stepping up attacks across the region in solidarity with Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Palestinian territory.

A wave of Israeli strikes killed at least 78 people in the Gaza Strip overnight, Hamas's press office said. An AFP correspondent said the southern city of Khan Yunis was hit hard.