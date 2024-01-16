Qatari premier warns of massive destruction, says 'Gaza is not there anymore'

Israel said one of its troops was "slightly injured" in an exchange of fire along the country's border with Egypt, which Cairo attributed to drug smuggling. One person in Egypt was killed. Ties between the two countries have been strained since the Israel-Hamas war began.

From the World Economic Forum underway in Switzerland, Qatar's prime minister warned of the massive destruction across Gaza and criticized Israel for rejecting a cease-fire. Israel's defense minister had said the day before that the intense offensive in southern Gaza Strip will soon be scaled back, but ruled out a cease-fire.

More than 100 days into Israel's war against Hamas, Palestinian authorities said the death toll in the enclave has passed 24,000.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack from Gaza into southern Israel that triggered the war killed around 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage by militants.