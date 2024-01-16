Vivek Ramaswamy suspends presidential campaign, endorses Trump for White House

WASHINGTON: Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday suspended his presidential campaign following his poor showing in the Iowa Caucus and announced his endorsement of its winner Donald Trump as the former US president sought to reclaim the White House in November.

“I looked at every which way, and I think it's true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight... As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There is no path for me to be the next president,” Ramaswamy, 38, told his disappointed supporters in Iowa as the results of the Republican presidential caucus came in.

The Iowa Caucus formally kicked off the 2024 race to the White House. Former president Trump won the Iowa Caucus, consolidating his place to bag the party's nomination for the November presidential elections to challenge incumbent Joe Biden.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.2 per cent of the votes polled, as against 51 per cent by Trump. Indian-American former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley came a close third with 19.1 per cent of the votes polled.