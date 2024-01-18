Killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions used against Baloch militants in Iran: Pak military

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan military Thursday said it used multiple weapons, including killer drones, to carry out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by militants of two leading Baloch terrorist groups responsible for recent attacks in the country.

"The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage," according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

It said that "hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) were successfully struck in an intelligence-based operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar'."