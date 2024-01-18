New Hampshire or bust for White House hopeful Nikki Haley

Ball game

No candidate has ever lost the race after claiming the first two states, and Trump, who crushed DeSantis and Haley in Iowa, would almost certainly declare the Republican nomination over with a win in New Hampshire.

That has made the Granite State the whole ball game for Haley, with fundraisers reportedly threatening to jump ship if she falls short of a win or a very close second to Trump.

Speaking Wednesday in the small city of Rochester, Haley told supporters that despite voting for Trump twice herself, the United States "won't survive" another four years of the drama that follows the former president.

"You don't defeat Democratic chaos with Republican chaos," she said, hitting out at both Trump and President Joe Biden in one fell swoop.

Trump's race appears to get easier in February as more conservative southern states begin to weigh in ahead of the "Super Tuesday" stampede of results from 16 states and territories on March 5.

But he has to get through New Hampshire first, where his support has ebbed as Haley has upped her favorability by spending more time on the ground.

One of the factors that makes the state tougher terrain for the real estate tycoon is the large proportion of independents who vote in primaries and typically break for more moderate candidates.

Haley has pegged back Trump's average polling lead from 35 points in the fall to just 14 -- and she has dismissed DeSantis, who is running a distant third in New Hampshire, to cast the Republican primary as a two-horse race.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie's decision to drop out was seen as a boost to Haley, as was an endorsement from New Hampshire's popular Republican governor, Chris Sununu.

But the daughter of Indian immigrants has raised eyebrows on the campaign trail over race -- first for failing to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War, and then for asserting on Tuesday that America has "never been a racist country."