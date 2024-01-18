UK Sikhs urge French President to skip India's Republic Day parade

LONDON: British Sikhs on Thursday called for French President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw from India's Republic Day parade because of the alleged targeting of Sikhs in other countries.

India announced last month that Macron had accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be guest of honour at the January 26 celebrations.

US President Joe Biden backed out earlier following diplomatic ructions over an alleged Indian plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

The Sikh Federation, the largest group of Sikhs in Britain, accused India of "transnational repression", specifically the "targeting" of Sikh activists in its diaspora.