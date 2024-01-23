Russian missiles target Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing at least six, wounding dozens

KYIV: A complex Russian missile attack targeted Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv on Tuesday morning, killing at least six people, wounding dozens and damaging residential buildings, officials said.

In the capital of Kyiv, city administration chief Roman Popko said at least one person was killed. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. Residential infrastructure was damaged in at least four districts.

In Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, five people were killed and 38 were wounded, mayor Ihor Terekhov said. An entire section of a multi-story residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people there, Terekhov said.

Recent Russian attacks have tried to find gaps in Ukraine’s defenses by using large numbers of missiles and drones in an apparent effort to saturate air defense systems.

The massive barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are also using up Ukraine’s weapons stockpiles.