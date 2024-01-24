Chinese vessel permitted to dock, says Maldives

NEW DELHI: A month after Maldives informed India that it would not renew its contract with India to conduct hydrographic surveys in its waters, it permitted the Chinese ship Xiang Yang Hong 3 to dock in Male for a port call in a few days.
The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that a request was made by Chinese government for necessary clearances to make a port call, for rotation of personnel and replenishment.
"The vessel will not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters,’’ said Maldivian Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer.
Maldives foreign ministry has also stated that they have been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries and continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes.
"Such port calls not only enhance bilateral ties between the Maldives and its partner countries, but also demonstrate the centuries old tradition of the Maldivian people welcoming vessels from friendly countries,’’ their foreign ministry added in their statement adding that they would continue to uphold international best practices and relevant international maritime law on all such cases.
This issue has raised eyebrows in India who are also facing challenges from the archipelago after they had given March 15th as a deadline for 88 Indian military personnel to return to India. It may be recalled that these personnel are associated with one helicopter and two Dornier aircraft that are being used for humanitarian and relief work.
A few days back a teenage boy died in the Maldives due to a delay in granting clearance for him to be evacuated by the Indian air services, as a result of which Maldivian President, Mohamad Muizzu had asked their government to revise protocols for emergency transfers.