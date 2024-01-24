Chinese vessel permitted to dock, says Maldives

NEW DELHI: A month after Maldives informed India that it would not renew its contract with India to conduct hydrographic surveys in its waters, it permitted the Chinese ship Xiang Yang Hong 3 to dock in Male for a port call in a few days.

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that a request was made by Chinese government for necessary clearances to make a port call, for rotation of personnel and replenishment.

"The vessel will not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters,’’ said Maldivian Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer.

Maldives foreign ministry has also stated that they have been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries and continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes.