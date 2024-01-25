Ukraine says downed 11 of 14 Russian drones fired overnight

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 11 drones of 14 drones fired overnight by Russian forces that left several injured in the southern Black Sea regions.

Kyiv has urged Western allies to bolster its air defence systems as Moscow pursues a campaign of overnight drone and missile attacks on cities and key infrastructure across Ukraine.

"Eleven Shaheds were destroyed in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," the air force said in a statement, referring to the Iranian-designed drones Russia used.