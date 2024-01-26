Top UN court says it won't throw out genocide case against Israel as it issues a preliminary ruling

THE HAGUE : The United Nations' top court is set to rule Friday on a call for Israel to halt its military offensive in Gaza, when it issues a preliminary decision in a case accusing Israel of committing genocide in the tiny coastal enclave.

Joan E. Donoghue, president of the International Court of Justice, opened the session to read out the highly anticipated decision made by a panel of 17 judges in a case that goes to the core of one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

In the ruling, which is expected to take about an hour to read out, Donoghue said the court would not throw out the case.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” she said.