Australia, Canada suspend UN agency funding after Israeli allegations of involvement in Oct 7 attack

OTTAWA: Australia and Canada have suspended their funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, after Israel accused several employees of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday she was "deeply concerned" by the allegations against the agency, UNRWA.

"We are speaking with partners and will temporarily pause disbursement of recent funding," she wrote on social media platform X.

"We welcome UNRWA's immediate response, including terminating contracts and launching an investigation, as well as its recent announcement of a full investigation into allegations against the organization," she added.