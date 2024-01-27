Exhausted by war, Ukraine's frontline troops seek 'bit of rest'

KUPIANSK: After spending another night on watch duty, a Ukrainian soldier near the country's northeastern front crashed out on a bunk inside his dugout, a cap resting over his closed eyes.

It is -8 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) outside, snow crunching underfoot as troops from the 41st Mechanised Brigade shuffle around their trenches, east of the town of Kupiansk.

"It's hard, but we're holding on," said Vadim, a 31-year-old member of the brigade.