Chinese ship poses 'alarming' threat, must leave at once: Ex-Maldives envoy

NEW DELHI: The presence of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 in Maldives' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) has raised concerns over potential spying.

"The presence of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 in the Maldivian EEZ poses several potential dangers, based on its past activities and capabilities. While the Maldivian government has assured that the vessel’s visit is purely for replenishment, there are several concerning factors that need to be considered," said Maldives' former Deputy Ambassador to the UAE Mohamed Faisal.

"The threat posed by this ship is alarming and it must leave Maldives immediately," Faisal added.

"The ship has a documented history of conducting oceanographic research in strategic locations of interest to China, which raises concerns about its use for gathering intelligence on underwater infrastructure, submarine movements and communication cables," said Faisal.

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 is said to be equipped with sophisticated sonar systems, underwater drones and advanced mapping capabilities, which could be used to map the seabed structure, locate key infrastructure and create detailed underwater terrain maps.

"Much of the technology on board the vessel has both civilian and military applications, blurring the lines between scientific research and potential military applications," he added.

The former envoy as also highlighted economic and security threats and disruption of critical infrastructure which includes underwater communication cables. There is concern about the vessel having access to sensitive data which could compromise the archipelago’s sovereign interests and create dependence on China.

Meanwhile, according to media reports from Maldives, the ship was to reach Male next week but has arrived earlier.