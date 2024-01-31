US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley coins new slogan 'Make America Normal Again'

"I want to encourage Nikki Haley to keep pressing on!!! We need a competent and committed leader to stay the course in the bid for the presidency. I'm an Independent and I have voted for the BEST candidate every election cycle and this year, it's Nikki!," said Mary A.

"Please stay strong! Stay in the race and keep your name out there! Your opportunity is coming. I think a lot of us just know that it is. Thank you, Nikki, for putting a sane, smart, thoughtful, and dignified face and mind and heart into the race. Thank you for what you do for America and the world! God bless you!" wrote Martha R.

"PLEASE DO NOT GIVE UP YOUR FIGHT!! In a world that's become crazy with strife, we need a level headed conservative leader to navigate us through the insanity! NO ONE is more capable than you are to right the ship, and heal this great nation! WE NEED you Nikki! This country NEEDS you! Our allies, and the beautiful people of this world need you! I don't want to see you give up, and I guarantee you there are millions more out there who feel exactly as I do!" wrote Michael B.

Staci J. H had a suggestion for Haley -- 'Don't quit!' "I encourage you to keep moving forward in your campaign. I am distressed that there may be another Trump/Biden race. In my opinion, neither of these men are people of integrity, and I am also concerned about their age in terms of the physical and mental stamina needed to run our country. We need you to stay in the race! Thank you for your spirit and determination!".

According to Fox News, her campaign has received an over 200 per cent increase in email traffic from supporters asking the candidate to stay in the race following former president Trump's primary victory in New Hampshire.

"In the last six days, the campaign has received more than 6,000 emails total with messages supporting the former South Carolina governor and saying things like, "You're the real Republicans only chance to be a normal political leader!" and "please do not quit!", the news channel said.

"Our campaign has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of grassroots support from across the country," Haley campaign spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes told Fox News Digital.

"The political establishment is trying to coronate Trump, but Nikki has never listened to the establishment. She listens to Americans, and their message is clear: Nikki is the last one standing between the Trump-Biden rematch that 70 per cent of people don't want to see," she said.