Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wins as independent MP after being expelled from party

LONDON: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday retained his Islington North seat as an independent despite being expelled from the party, which is set to rule the UK after winning the general election.

Corbyn won the Islington constituency with 24,120 votes, 7,247 more votes than Labour's Indian-origin candidate Praful Nargund, who secured 16,873 votes.

The 75-year-old former Labour leader served the ward as a Labour member since 1983, winning the seat 10 times at elections.

But at this contest, he stood as an independent candidate after the Labour Party whip was suspended from him in 2020, The Independent newspaper reported.

He faced a tight race, despite winning a majority of 26,000 - 1,180 more than this year - at the last general election in 2019 as Labour leader.

British-Indian Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat on Friday as his Conservative Party was on course for one of its worst election defeats.

The Keir Starmer-led Labour Party hurtled towards a landslide victory in the historic UK election.

Official results showed the Labour Party has won enough seats to have a majority in the UK Parliament and will form the next government.

The Labour Party is estimated to have a majority of around 160 seats in the House of Commons.

The party had won 326 of the 650 seats by 5 am Friday as counting continued.