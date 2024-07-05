Keir Starmer set to become UK's new PM as his Labour Party wins majority in Parliament

He pledged national renewal following 14 years of Conservative rule.

However, Starmer cautioned that having a mandate like this comes with a great responsibility.

Meanwhile, the country's first British Indian prime minister comfortably held on to his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes but failed to turn things around for his party at a national level.

A sombre-looking Sunak, 44, was joined by his wife Akshata Murty as his future as a member of Parliament was decided and chose to use his acceptance speech to also admit his party's defeat in winning another term in government.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," said Sunak, acknowledging the sobering verdict handed to his party and taking "responsibility for the loss".

He pledged to continue to serve his constituents for the weeks, months and years ahead and stressed that the transfer of power at Westminster will take place in a peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides.