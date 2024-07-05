UK's Farage hails establishment 'revolt' after election gains

LONDON: Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage claimed to have kickstarted a "revolt against the establishment", as his hard-right party made significant gains in UK election results announced early Friday.

Reform UK, a re-brand of the Brexit Party that Farage founded in 2018, had won four seats after around four-fifths of the UK's 650 constituencies had declared their results.

They include Clacton, eastern England, where Farage prevailed in his eighth attempt to become an MP, beating the Conservative incumbent by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, his party appeared on course to win an unprecedented vote share for a party on Britain's far-right fringes.

"This is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you," Farage said from the podium of Clacton's polling station, shortly after his win was announced.

"The revolt against the establishment is underway," he had earlier posted on X.

An initial exit poll had caused a stir Thursday night after predicting Reform would secure 13 seats -- far exceeding forecasts in the latter stages of the campaign that it would win just a handful of seats.

A far-right party has never won more than a single seat in a UK general election.

Farage's win will likely embolden the attention-grabbing populist figurehead in his long-term aim of staging a "takeover" of the Conservatives.

Millions of their voters appeared to have already switched their support to Reform, leaving the Tories -- in power since 2010 -- facing one of their worst-ever results.

"There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," Farage added in his victory speech.