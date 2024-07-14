Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife handed over to anti-graft body on remand in fresh corruption case

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan on Sunday handed over jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country's anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption.

The former first couple was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) soon after a district and sessions court on Saturday quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case.

The court's short order also stated to release Khan and Bibi immediately unless they were wanted in other cases.

The NAB, which filed a new Toshakhana case against the couple, on Sunday presented them before Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of the accountability court.

The judge conducted the hearing inside the Adiala Jail due to security reasons.