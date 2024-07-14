Trump urges Americans to 'stand united' after assassination bid

BUTLER, UNITED STATES: Donald Trump on Sunday called for Americans to unite after he was injured in an assassination attempt, a dark new chapter in the US presidential race that set an already polarized nation on edge.

The 78-year-old former president was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured in the worst act of US political violence in decades.

With the country reeling from scenes of a bloodied Trump being rushed away by Secret Service agents, reports emerged that the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, also had explosives in his car.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social network, adding that Americans should not allow "Evil to win."

The Republican added that it was "God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening" and that he would "FEAR NOT."

Trump's wife Melania said the gunman was a "monster," who had attempted to silence her husband's "laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."